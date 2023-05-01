Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $53.36. 1,558,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,710. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

