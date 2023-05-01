Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,292. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.53.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

