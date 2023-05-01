Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 41618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.19%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

