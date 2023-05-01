Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $994.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

