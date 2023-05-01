Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.