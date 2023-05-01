Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.