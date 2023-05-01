Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
