Merck KGaA (MKKGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3172 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
MKKGY stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.
About Merck KGaA
