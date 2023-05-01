Mercury Systems (MRCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -595.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
