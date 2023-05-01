Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

