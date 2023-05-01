Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Arete Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

