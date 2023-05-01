Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

