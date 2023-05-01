Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 3.6 %

BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $282.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.