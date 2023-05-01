Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

