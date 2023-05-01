Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

