Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 13,864 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.