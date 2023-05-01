Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 9,357 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.25 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

