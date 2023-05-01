M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.77).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC upped their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.08) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 218 ($2.72) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 10,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,103.91). Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -310.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. M&G’s payout ratio is currently -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

