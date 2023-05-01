MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $328.38

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $328.38, but opened at $320.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $319.19, with a volume of 89,462 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

