Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.50. 664,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,323. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

