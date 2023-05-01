Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 14,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,273. The firm has a market cap of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

