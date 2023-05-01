MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.09% of MiMedx Group worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in MiMedx Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 708,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,799 shares of company stock worth $370,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

