Mister Car Wash (MCW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.82 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.