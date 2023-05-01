Mizuho Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.
eBay Stock Performance
eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
eBay Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.