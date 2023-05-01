Mizuho Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.