Mizuho Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.