Molecular Future (MOF) Market Cap Hits $975,381.09

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Molecular Future has a market cap of $975,381.09 and $20,415.51 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Molecular Future token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 75.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,014.16 or 1.00045717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Molecular Future Token Profile

Molecular Future (MOF) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc.

Buying and Selling Molecular Future

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future (MOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Tron20 platform. Molecular Future has a current supply of 50,000,000,000. The last known price of Molecular Future is 0.00001951 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.molecular.cc/.”

