Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

