Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,581. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

