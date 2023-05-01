Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.