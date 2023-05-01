Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.95 or 0.00535124 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $67.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00306936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,272,981 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

