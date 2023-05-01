MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $227.00 and last traded at $227.26. Approximately 555,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,633,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.96.

Specifically, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

