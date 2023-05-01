Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $461.97 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.85.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

