Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mplx

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

