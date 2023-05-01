M&T Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,830 call options.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 968,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,523. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

