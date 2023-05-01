MTM Investment Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

