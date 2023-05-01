My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

