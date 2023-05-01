My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

