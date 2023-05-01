My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

