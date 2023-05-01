My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

