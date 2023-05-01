My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

