Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $8.81. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 19,986,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

