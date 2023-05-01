National Bank Financial Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$19.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

