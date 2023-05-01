National Bankshares Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

TIH stock traded down C$1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,047. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$115.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.89.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

