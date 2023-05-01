National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.20

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.20 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Laurentian cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.57.

New Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.0798531 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

