NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $54.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00006527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,381,394 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,381,394 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.90530311 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $52,367,100.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

