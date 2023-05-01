Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.27.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -317.24%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

