Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.