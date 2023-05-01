NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

