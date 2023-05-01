NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Head to Head Survey

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 9.50 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -2.28

Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11% Athena Gold N/A -13.36% -10.98%

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.