NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 15576685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NIO by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in NIO by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,101,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 449,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NIO by 198.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

