Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.43

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

See Also

