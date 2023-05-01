Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 158,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,013. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $265.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

